UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demonstrators March On Chicago Gun Violence After Bloody 2020

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Demonstrators march on Chicago gun violence after bloody 2020

Chicago, Jan 1, 2021 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Demonstrators marched through the frigid streets of Chicago Thursday in memory of victims of gun violence, which rose dramatically in the third-largest US city in 2020.

Police in the Windy City recorded 762 homicides in 2020, up 55 percent from 2019, according to a December 27 count. Shootings rose 53 percent, to 3,227 from 2,120 in the city of 2.7 million.

Up to 100 protesters, holding portraits of loved ones who had been shot, marched the snowy sidewalks waving flags in the city's colors, but marked with blood-stained bullet holes.

Nicole McGee, 30, carried a sign with pictures of her cousin Mekhi James, a one-year-old shot and killed over the summer.

"You hear about it, but you never expect it to happen to a baby," McGee said.

Mekhi was her second relative to be killed in Chicago's gun violence, she added. In 2015, her 39-year-old cousin Randy James was the city's first homicide victim of the year.

Harriet Holmes marched carrying a sign for her grandson Nahmar, a 23-year-old shot 16 times in 2016.

"It never stops because a lot of these parents are aware that their kids are in gangs and have guns and they aren't speaking up. That's not how things should be," she said.

Other cities across the US saw increases in violence as well in 2020. Nationally, the FBI reported a 20.9 percent increase in homicides in the first nine months of the year.

Both the pandemic and civil unrest across the US contributed to the increase, and major urban centers were the most affected. But none approached Chicago levels.

This week Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the pandemic was partly to blame for the uptick in violence.

"It's been a hard time," Lightfoot said. "Frustration, anger, unfortunately some of that is playing out in violence."But the Reverend Michael Pfleger, a Catholic priest leading Thursday's protest, said the surge in gun crime could not be blamed on Covid-19.

"Don't make the virus a scapegoat for not dealing with the violence," he warned.

Related Topics

Protest Chicago December FBI 2016 2015 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

10 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

8 hours ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

9 hours ago

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

9 hours ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.