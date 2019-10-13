Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Protesters in Ecuador's capital ransacked and set fire to a government building Saturday in new violence over austerity measures agreed to satisfy the IMF.

An AFP photographer saw fire bombs thrown at the building housing the comptroller general's office.

Men wearing masks or helmets then overran it.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said on Twitter she has ordered the area around the building evacuated so crews could put out the fire.