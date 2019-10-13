UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demonstrators Ransack Government Building In Ecuador's Capital: AFP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Demonstrators ransack government building in Ecuador's capital: AFP

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Protesters in Ecuador's capital ransacked and set fire to a government building Saturday in new violence over austerity measures agreed to satisfy the IMF.

An AFP photographer saw fire bombs thrown at the building housing the comptroller general's office.

Men wearing masks or helmets then overran it.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said on Twitter she has ordered the area around the building evacuated so crews could put out the fire.

Related Topics

IMF Fire Twitter Ecuador Government Housing

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

1 hour ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

2 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

2 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

2 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.