Dengue - a persisting challenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Emerging every year like a nightmare affecting thousands of countrymen, Dengue fever remains an enormous challenge for the authorities with health experts terming irresponsible behaviors and rapid urbanization as main reasons for its outspread.

Persisting in our country since last two decades, Dengue commonly known as "breakbone fever" every monsoon hits the populace across country as by the time no specific medicines has been discovered as deterrence for this disease.

Experts opine that rapid urbanization and stagnant water within and outside the houses provide as breeding points for the Dengue mosquito exposing the immune compromised citizens to this disease.

Irresponsible attitude of citizens, non-availability of specific treatment and already over-burdened medical facilities aggravate the situation resulting in death of scores of people every year.

"Rapid urbanization, unhygienic living conditions, co-morbidity, lack of strict vigilance and less awareness about preventive measures can be stated as main causes for mass spread of this disease," informed Dr Mubashir Daha, medical expert and Secretary General Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

He said other major reasons of disease propagation in Pakistan, are poor sanitation, inflation in population, inadequate medical and pharmaceutical care facilities, high illiteracy rate and less knowledge regarding vaccination.

"Dengue has significant effects on our economy and social status along with its drastic consequences on public health," Dr Daha said pleading that its damage could be reduced to large extent through preventive measures.

He suggested diverse studies to investigate different features of mosquito and dengue viruses that might be helpful in finding new efficacious techniques for improving treatment mechanism.

Year 2019 has been the worst year in the country's history when more than 44,000 cases were reported by early November. However, many healthcare professionals believe that these numbers could be much higher as majority of cases in rural areas and slums are seldom reported.

"Major areas of concern are control of vectors, management of disease and new community awareness programs," said Dr Wasim Khawaja, former Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

"Therefore, we need proper education and training of health professionals to equip them for meeting the challenge," he said pleading a vibrant role of electronic media in awareness raising.

He said Dengue transmission can be limited through preventive strategies like spraying, fumigation, repellents and water coverings. "For this purpose, we need a combined effort by different organizations, health teams and the communities as a whole." Since, this disease repeats every year there is dire need for tightening belt each time to take preventive measures for averting its consequences.

"Dengue strikes the Federal capital seasonally and several measures are taken to contain it," said Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Khalid Masood.

He said keeping in view the volume of disease the PIMS every year make special arrangements to treat the patients. "We have decided to allocate three more wards for dengue patients 120 additional beds to handle the patients burden." He advised the people to take extra care during dengue season, particularly at the time of sunrise and sunset as dengue mosquitoes are more active during these hours. Moreover, people should wear full sleeve clothes and take extra while walking in the morning and evening.

According to spokesperson Ministry of National Health Services, the Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has directed the health officials to take extra care for dengue patients by putting in place a comprehensive plan.

The minister has also directed Drug Regular Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) team to take action against laboratories and pharmacies, charging high rates for dengue tests as well as medicines used to cure this disease.

He has also directed the civic bodies to undertake frequent fogging in vulnerable areas and appealed citizens to adhere to the directions for wiping stagnant water and observing SOPs to avoid from the disease.

Dengue is a self- limiting disease and recovery can take place between two to seven days. Since, there is no specific treatment for dengue, the doctors advise routine fever medicines and a peculiar food intake mechanism with enhanced liquids usage to cure the disease.

Talking of symptoms, Dr Khawar Sultan, a medical expert at PIMS mentioned to persistent vomiting, abdominal pain, loose motion, drop in platelets, weakness and low blood pressure besides high temperature.

He recommended proper treatment is to prevent shock, provide basic supportive measures including fluids orally or intravenously throughout the illness.

As per official document, dengue is one of the fast emerging diseases of humans and is among the most widespread vector-borne tropical viral disease in the world today. The current incidence of dengue infections around the world is more than 58.4 million cases per year with mortality between 10,000 to 20,000.

Countries in South Asia and South East Asia have the highest burden of this disease with its presence in more than 128 countries around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has placed dengue among the top ten global health problems.

Therefore, it is imperative for the policy makers and the communities to keep alert during the dengue season for containing its impacts to the minimum and ensuring better preventive and cure facilities for the countrymen.