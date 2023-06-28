Dengue cases continue to surge in Laos

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :-- The fight against the spread of dengue virus in Laos continued as the number of dengue fever cases keep on surging.

According to a report released by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday, dengue cases in Laos have risen to 6,488 with one death since January.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported in Oudomxay province at 1,396, while 1,016 cases were detected in Khammuan province, and 552 cases in Xayaboury province.

The Lao Ministry of Health urged people countrywide to remain vigilant, especially during rainy seasons, when dengue-spreading mosquitoes grow in number due to stagnant water accumulation in the surroundings.

Lao health authorities continue to encourage people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help curb the spread of dengue. These activities, focused on long-term prevention, are vital to combating the disease.

In particular, communities should keep their surroundings clean while doing everything possible to get rid of mosquitoes and their larvae, which means ensuring that no stagnant water is allowed to collect.

Authorities have been raising public awareness about this issue as one of the main strategies to control dengue transmission.

Schools, hospitals, factories, hotels, restaurants, tourist facilities and offices are encouraged to organize cleaning activities to remove any stagnant water, in order to slow mosquito breeding.

Village heads, associations, charities and monks are also crucial in the battle against dengue fever, according to the report.

The health ministry advises anyone with a high fever, headache or muscle aches to visit a hospital to receive advice and treatment.

Laos has been largely successful in preventing deaths from dengue in recent years through the improved diagnosis and treatment of the illness at hospitals and dispensaries.

The Lao Ministry of Health has vowed to continue developing the capacity of doctors and nurses, aiming to improve healthcare services in the crucial battle against dengue fever.