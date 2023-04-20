Dengue cases in Laos reach 1,146

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) --:The cases of dengue fever in Laos have risen to 1,146 since January 2023, according to data released by the Lao Ministry of Health.

A report issued by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday said the country reported 43 new cases of dengue fever, bringing the total number of infections to 1,146.

The highest number of dengue patients was reported in Oudomxay province at 166, while 149 cases were detected in the Lao capital Vientiane, and 143 cases were recorded in Khammuan province.

The Lao Ministry of Health urged authorities and people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever.