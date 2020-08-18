Dengue cases in Laos reach 5,025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The number of dengue cases in Laos rose to 5,025 on Tuesday with nine deaths since January.

The highest number of 1,154 dengue patients were recorded in the Lao capital Vientiane, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, deputy director general of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under Lao Ministry of Health, told a press conference on Tuesday.

A total of 595 cases were recorded in Bolikhamxay province, with 563 cases in Vientiane province, and 462 cases in Savannakhet province.

The nine deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay province, and one in Khammuan, Xayaboury and Xieng Khuang province.

Sisavath advised that every family should throw out water that collects in jars, vases, and dishes and should cover such vessels to prevent more water from filling them up to help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.