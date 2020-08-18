UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Cases In Laos Reach 5,025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Dengue cases in Laos reach 5,025

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The number of dengue cases in Laos rose to 5,025 on Tuesday with nine deaths since January.

The highest number of 1,154 dengue patients were recorded in the Lao capital Vientiane, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, deputy director general of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under Lao Ministry of Health, told a press conference on Tuesday.

A total of 595 cases were recorded in Bolikhamxay province, with 563 cases in Vientiane province, and 462 cases in Savannakhet province.

The nine deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay province, and one in Khammuan, Xayaboury and Xieng Khuang province.

Sisavath advised that every family should throw out water that collects in jars, vases, and dishes and should cover such vessels to prevent more water from filling them up to help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

Related Topics

World Thailand Dengue Water Savannakhet Vientiane Singapore Philippines Laos January Family From

Recent Stories

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs handles 10m bags, carries out 472 se ..

28 minutes ago

International organizations hail Pakistan’s econ ..

32 minutes ago

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

41 minutes ago

CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record t ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.