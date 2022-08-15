Dengue cases in Philippines breach 100,000, with 368 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) --:The Philippine health department said Monday that the number of dengue cases in the Southeast Asian country climbed to 102,619 during the first seven months this year.

The Department of Health said the number of dengue cases as of July-end is 131 percent higher than the number recorded in the same period last year.

The mosquito-borne viral disease also claimed the lives of 368.

Data showed the Central Luzon region recorded the highest, with over 18,000 cases, followed by the Central Visayas region in central Philippines with over 10,000, and Metro Manila with almost 9,000.

Nine of the country's 17 regions "have exceeded the epidemic threshold" in the past four weeks from July 3 to July 30, with two areas showing a sustained increase in the same period.