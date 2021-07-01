UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Cases In Philippines Down 48 Pct In H1

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Dengue cases in Philippines down 48 pct in H1

MANILA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- The number of dengue cases recorded from January to June this year has declined 48 percent compared with the same period last year, the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday.

Ailene Espiritu of the DOH's Disease Prevention and Control Bureau said the health agency recorded 27,930 dengue cases in the past six months this year.

As of June 5, 104 people have died from dengue, less than 183 recorded in the same period last year, Espiritu said.

"People stayed indoor and strictly observed water and sanitation hygiene," Espiritu said in a televised press conference when explaining the reason for the huge decline in dengue cases and deaths.

Since mid-March last year, the Philippines has been on varying levels of COVID-19 lockdown because of the pandemic, forcing people to stay at home.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Died Same Philippines January June From

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

17 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

24 minutes ago

All Banks, financial institutions will remain clos ..

32 minutes ago

PM vows to further strengthen relations with China

55 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad A ..

1 hour ago

UAE renews commitment to strengthening cybersecuri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.