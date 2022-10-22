UrduPoint.com

Dengue Fever Cases Continue To Grow In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Dengue fever cases continue to grow in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) --:The number of dengue fever cases has continued to grow in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

In the last 24 hours, 306 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the provincial health department reported on Friday evening. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 1,881 and the total number of cases this year has reached 16,002.

The southern Sindh province reported 302 new infections, said the provincial health department on Friday evening.

The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 199 new cases. With the newly reported dengue cases, the October figure to date for the province has risen to 6,734, bringing the local total to 16,888 this year.

The eastern Punjab province reported 280 new cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial health authorities said on Friday. Punjab's capital Lahore reported 115 new cases, followed by the Rawalpindi city with 70 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 12,389.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi October Rains

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia to chase 200 against ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia to chase 200 against New Zealand

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

44 minutes ago
 Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior League

53 minutes ago
 Railways Minister Saad Rafique not happy over Imra ..

Railways Minister Saad Rafique not happy over Imran Khan's disqualification

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zeal ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to continue building on mutually benefici ..

Pakistan to continue building on mutually beneficial cooperation with FATF membe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.