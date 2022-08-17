Dengue fever cases hit 18,043 in Laos with 17 deaths

VIENTIANE, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Cases of dengue fever in Laos have reached 18,043 since January, including 17 deaths, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

A report from the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health released on Wednesday said the highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 9,114.

A total of 2,235 cases were reported in Luang Namtha province, 1,180 cases in Saravan province, and 1,176 cases in Attapeu province.

The 17 deaths included five in Lao capital Vientiane, four in Attapeu, three in Saravan, two in Luang Namtha and Xieng Kuang, and one in Oudomxay province.

The Lao Ministry of Health urged authorities and people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known, with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence.

The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.