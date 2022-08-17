UrduPoint.com

Dengue Fever Cases Hit 18,043 In Laos With 17 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Dengue fever cases hit 18,043 in Laos with 17 deaths

VIENTIANE, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Cases of dengue fever in Laos have reached 18,043 since January, including 17 deaths, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

A report from the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health released on Wednesday said the highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 9,114.

A total of 2,235 cases were reported in Luang Namtha province, 1,180 cases in Saravan province, and 1,176 cases in Attapeu province.

The 17 deaths included five in Lao capital Vientiane, four in Attapeu, three in Saravan, two in Luang Namtha and Xieng Kuang, and one in Oudomxay province.

The Lao Ministry of Health urged authorities and people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known, with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence.

The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

Related Topics

World Thailand Dengue Education Saravan Vientiane Singapore Philippines Laos Vietnam January From

Recent Stories

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nat ..

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nations between 2023 and 2027

21 minutes ago
 Medical report proves torture on female medical st ..

Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

3 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

4 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.