Dengue fever cases hit 8,305 in Laos since January

VIENTIANE, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Cases of dengue fever in Laos have reached 8,305 since January, including 13 deaths, according to Lao Ministry of Health.

According to a report from Center of Information and education for Health under Lao Ministry of Health on Monday, the highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 1,895.

A total of 940 cases was reported in Bolikhamxay province, while 742 cases were reported in Bokeo province, and 720 cases were reported in Vientiane province.

The 13 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet, Phongsaly, and Oudomxay.

Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known, with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.