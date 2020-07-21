UrduPoint.com
Dengue Fever Cases In Laos Rise To 3,422

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Dengue fever cases in Laos rise to 3,422

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Dengue cases in Laos have reached 3,422 with eight deaths since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health.

The highest number of dengue patients is reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 721, the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health said in a press release on Tuesday.

A total of 407 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever in Vientiane province, while 396 cases were reported in Attapeu province, and 359 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province.

The eight deaths included three in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay, and one each in Khammuan, Xayaboury and Xieng Khuang provinces.

Lao health authorities have urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the disease.

