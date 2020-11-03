UrduPoint.com
Dengue Fever Cases Still On Rise In Laos

Tue 03rd November 2020

VIENTIANE, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Lao Ministry of Health reported 53 new confirmed cases of dengue fever in Laos, bringing the total number of infections to 7,565.

A total of 7,565 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever and 12 deaths recorded since January, according to a report from Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 1,722, while 885 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, and 708 cases were reported in Bokeo province.

The 12 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan respectively, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet, and Phongsaly.

The Lao Ministry of Health urged authorities and people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever.

