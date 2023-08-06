Open Menu

Dengue Fever Creates Health Emergency In Bangladesh As Deaths Surpass 300

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Dengue fever creates health emergency in Bangladesh as deaths surpass 300

Bangladesh, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Dengue fever has become a public health emergency in Bangladesh, with 10 new casualties Saturday taking the death toll to 303, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue, also called break-bone fever, is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It has spread to all districts of the country.

Bangladesh has already broken all previous records since 2000, the year records on the fever began in Bangladesh, according to health authorities. Last year, 281 people died from dengue, the highest number ever recorded in any nation, said DGHS.

Total hospitalization reached 63,968 with 2,495 new hospitalizations, it said.

Deaths are mostly in the capital, Dhaka. Of the 303 total, 241 were from Dhaka alone, said DGHS.

The situation continues to worsen with four left in 2023, and experts fear the situation is not likely to improve until December.

Mushtaq Hussain, a virologist and advisor to the state-run Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told Anadolu that the situation has become a public health emergency.

He suggested the government dedicate a separate institution like IEDCR, or introduce a new one to deal with the situation in a coordinated and integrated manner.

Related Topics

Dengue Bangladesh Died Dhaka December All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

14 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

14 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

14 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

14 hours ago
Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

14 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

15 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

15 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

15 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous