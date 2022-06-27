UrduPoint.com

Dengue Fever Infections In Laos Rise To 4,087

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Dengue fever infections in Laos rise to 4,087

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :An additional 161 dengue fever cases were reported across Laos in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 4,087, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday.

The Lao capital Vientiane logged the highest number of infections with 2,145, according to the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday.

A total of 572 cases were reported in Saravan province, 324 cases in Attapeu, and 220 cases in Sekong province.

Laos recorded four deaths from dengue fever, including two in Lao capital Vientiane and two in Saravan province.

The Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known, with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

Related Topics

World Thailand Dengue Education Saravan Vientiane Singapore Philippines Laos Vietnam From

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

45 minutes ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

57 minutes ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

2 hours ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.