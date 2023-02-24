Dengue fever infections in Laos rise to 430

VIENTIANE, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) --:A total of 430 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Laos since January 2023, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

A report issued by the Center of Information and education for Health under the ministry on Friday said the country recorded 12 new cases of dengue fever, bringing the total number of infections to 430.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 83, while 76 cases were detected in Oudomxay province and 44 cases in Luang Prabang province.

Lao health authorities are encouraging people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.