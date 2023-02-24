UrduPoint.com

Dengue Fever Infections In Laos Rise To 430

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Dengue fever infections in Laos rise to 430

VIENTIANE, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) --:A total of 430 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Laos since January 2023, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

A report issued by the Center of Information and education for Health under the ministry on Friday said the country recorded 12 new cases of dengue fever, bringing the total number of infections to 430.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 83, while 76 cases were detected in Oudomxay province and 44 cases in Luang Prabang province.

Lao health authorities are encouraging people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Vientiane Laos January

Recent Stories

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

42 minutes ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

1 hour ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.