UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Announces Measures To Guard Against Coronavirus Mutation

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Denmark announces measures to guard against coronavirus mutation

Copenhagen, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Denmark's prime minister announced special restrictions for more than 280,000 people in the north-east of the country on Thursday after a mutated version of the new coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

"From tonight, citizens in seven areas of north Jutland are strongly encouraged to stay in their area to prevent the spread of infection," Mette Frederiksen told a news conference, adding that people were urged not to travel there, while bars and restaurants would also shut.

Related Topics

Prime Minister From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

6 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

36 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

23 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

25 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

56 minutes ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.