Denmark announces measures to guard against coronavirus mutation

Copenhagen, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Denmark's prime minister announced special restrictions for more than 280,000 people in the north-east of the country on Thursday after a mutated version of the new coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

"From tonight, citizens in seven areas of north Jutland are strongly encouraged to stay in their area to prevent the spread of infection," Mette Frederiksen told a news conference, adding that people were urged not to travel there, while bars and restaurants would also shut.