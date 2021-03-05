UrduPoint.com
Denmark Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine For Over-65s

Fri 05th March 2021

Denmark approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

Copenhagen, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Following several other European countries, Danish health officials on Friday approved the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people over 65, citing evidence from a study on the vaccine in Scotland.

Until now, the Scandinavian country has argued there was insufficient evidence for the effectiveness of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company's vaccine to recommend to people over the age of 65.

"The results from Scotland are pleasing. They show a strongly reduced risk of hospitalisation for Covid-19, also among the elderly," Bolette Soborg, director of the Danish Health Authority, said in a statement.

"We could also see a tendency to this from the limited data we had from the approval studies for the vaccine. This is now confirmed on a large scale," she added.

In Denmark, one of the EU countries with the fastest rollout of its vaccination campaign, 8.3 percent of the population has received a first dose of a vaccine, and 3.2 percent have received both doses.

The country expects that the entire adult population will have been offered a vaccination by the end of June.

