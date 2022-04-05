Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats accused of spying

Copenhagen, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Denmark said Tuesday it is expelling 15 Russian "intelligence officers" registered as diplomats in the country following similar moves by a number of EU countries, including Germany and France.

The Russian citizens concerned will have 14 days to leave the country, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We have established that the 15 expelled intelligence officers have conducted spying on Danish soil," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told reporters after a meeting in parliament.

Denmark wished to send a "clear signal" that spying in the Nordic country was "unacceptable," he said.

Russia's ambassador to Denmark was informed of the decision early Tuesday, where the government also expressed a "strong condemnation of Russia's brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha".