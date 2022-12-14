UrduPoint.com

Denmark Has A New Government, Six Weeks After Elections: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Denmark has a new government, six weeks after elections: PM

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Denmark will finally have a new government six weeks after inconclusive elections with a left-right alliance forged after tortuous negotiations, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday.

The left-wing Frederiksen told reporters that the political alliance was "what our country needs", following a narrow election victory for her Social Democrats in legislative elections on November 1.

"Both because of the crises we face -- inflation, war in Europe -- but also because we have to make decisions that force us to look at things differently," she said.

The new government team will be announced on Thursday, she said, "made up of the Social Democrats, the Liberals and the Moderates".

She spoke to the press after informing Queen Margrethe of the alliance.

Frederiksen said the new government would have "a lot of compromises, but above all, a lot of ambitions".

The monarch tasked her with trying to form a government in November, after individually meeting the leaders of Denmark's 11 other parties in parliament.

"We are in totally new and unchartered territory," Robert Klemmensen, professor of political science at Lund University, told AFP.

"It's extremely surprising -- no one thought it would be possible to form this government." The last coalition government between the Social Democrats and the Liberals lasted just nine months, between 1978 and 1979.

But the Social Democrats -- used to leading minority governments -- are by far the largest party with 50 seats out of the 179 in Parliament.

While her government was largely hailed for handling the Covid-19 pandemic, the November election was triggered by the country's so-called mink crisis.

The affair erupted after the government decided in November 2020 to cull the country's 15 million minks over fears of a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus.

The decision turned out to be illegal, and the Social Liberal party propping up Frederiksen's minority government threatened to topple it unless she called early elections to regain voters' confidence.

The Social Liberals paid a price for the gamble, losing nine of their 16 seats.

In contrast it was the Social Democrats' best election outcome in two decades, and allowed Frederiksen to enter negotiations from a position of strength.

Frederiksen and her Social Democrats had said even before the vote that it wanted to govern beyond traditional divisions.

They had to negotiate with the main Danish party on the political right, the Liberal Party, and the newly-formed centrist party, the Moderates, created by former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

The Moderates won more than nine percent of votes and Rasmussen insisted he wanted to be "the bridge" between the left and right.

The far-right has heavily influenced Danish politics in recent decades -- but three populist parties together won just 14.4 percent of votes and have had little influence on the negotiations.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Europe Parliament Vote Threatened Alliance Price Denmark November Democrats 2020 All From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

9 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

9 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

9 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

9 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

9 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.