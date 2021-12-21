Denmark, Kosovo ink $17 mn deal to rent 300 prison cells

Pristina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Kosovo agreed with Denmark on Monday to rent the Scandinavian country 300 jail cells for an annual fee of 15 million Euros to ease overcrowding in the kingdom's prison estate.

The agreement, wich saw the two countries sign a declaration of intent Monday, will run for an inital period of five years, a joint statement said.

There is a possibility of an automatic extension for the same period, it added.

Last week, Copenhagen indicated that the prisoners sent to Kosovo will be foreigners subject to deportation after serving their sentences.

Since 2015, the prison population in Denmark jumped nearly 20 percent and the number of prison guards dropped by the same proportion, causing issues with overcrowding.

The inmates will be sent to a prison in Gjilan -- a town located some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital Pristina, starting from 2023.

"This is a groundbreaking agreement that will create real space in our prisons and ease the pressure on our prison officers," Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in a statement.

His Kosovo counterpart Albulena Haxhiu said the Balkan country has between 700 and 800 unused prison spaces and stressed the "laws of Denmark will apply" when handling the prisoners in rented cells.

The deal will be worth 15 million euros ($17 million) annually, the statement said.

By 2020, some 350 inmates were expected to be deported after completing their sentences in Danish prisons.

Previously Norway and Belgium have rented prison cells in the Netherlands.