Denmark okays gas pipeline connecting Norway and Poland

Copenhagen, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Work on a subsea pipeline between Norway and Poland aimed at reducing Warsaw's dependence on Russian gas has resumed after being suspended for environmental reasons, Danish state-owned firm Energinet said on Tuesday.

In 2021, the Danish Environmental and food Appeals board withdrew the permit for the 210-kilometre (130-mile) Danish section of the Baltic Sea pipeline, citing concerns about animal species.

The pipeline will supply Norwegian gas to Poland, which in 2019 announced it would not extend its contract with Russian giant Gazprom beyond 2022.

Gazprom supplied two-thirds of Poland's gas needs.

"The Danish Environmental Protection Agency has granted a new environmental permit for the Baltic Pipe pipeline," Energinet said in a statement.

"With the new permit Energinet can start construction work on the parts of the project in East Jutland and on the western part of the island of Fionie, which have been halted since May 2021," the grid operator said.

Energinet expects the pipeline, named Baltic Pipe, to be partially operational from October 1 and be running fully by January 1, 2023.

Last week, following the Russian invasion of Poland, Germany suspended the controversial German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking its territory to Russia via a massive Baltic Sea pipeline, which while completed has remains unused.