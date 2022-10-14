UrduPoint.com

Denmark Paves The Way For 'loss And Damage' Climate Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Denmark paves the way for 'loss and damage' climate aid

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :It may seem a drop in the ocean, but the $13 million Denmark has earmarked as aid for climate change-related "loss and damages" set an important precedent.

It might just end up helping open a fresh flow of aid to the world's most vulnerable countries.

Danish Development Cooperation Minister Flemming Moller told the UN General Assembly last month the money was for "climate adaptation and concrete activities to avert, minimise and address climate-induced loss and damage".

It would mainly help island states and countries in the Sahel region of North Africa, he added.

Denmark's gesture, however modest, represents an important contribution to the debate over the still-contentious notion of "loss and damages".

"In some ways, Denmark is a pioneer," said Lily Salloum Lindegaard, who specialises in the politics of climate change at the Danish Institute for International Studies.

Only Scotland and Belgium's Walloon government have made such commitments previously, she added -- and on a modest scale.

"But Denmark's commitment provides further progress if we are to address the extensive losses and damages already experienced due to climate change," Lindegaard told AFP.

"In comparison to the needs on the ground, the Danish commitment is quite small" given the scale of the problem.

But, she added: "The Danish commitment is more significant in political terms, as developed countries have long shied away from finance to losses and damages."

Related Topics

Assembly Africa World United Nations Progress Belgium Denmark Money May From Government Million

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

2 hours ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

2 hours ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

2 hours ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.