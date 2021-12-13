UrduPoint.com

Denmark Pushes Third Vaccine Dose To Combat Omicron

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat Omicron

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Danish health authorities said Monday a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be offered sooner to everyone over 40 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

"Due to the new and more contagious Omicron variant the Danish Health Authority has decided to push the third jab for everyone aged 40 and above, so they get the vaccine four and half months after the second jab," the health authority said in a statement.

By reducing the interval of the doses, "we will be able to enter the winter with better protection for those at increased risk of severe disease and increased immunity in the population," director Soren Brostrom said.

A third dose is "safe and effective" as soon as three months after the initial vaccine course, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said last week.

The UK announced on Sunday evening that it would accelerate the rollout of booster doses, opening them up to all over-18s before next year.

Denmark is second worldwide only to the UK in confirmed cases of Omicron, with both countries having extensive sequencing of samples to detect variants quickly.

As of Sunday, 2,471 cases of Omicron had been identified in the Nordic country of 5.8 million people, where 80.6 percent of the population over five years old has already received two doses of the vaccine.

The Omicron variant appears to spread faster than the Delta variant, making vaccines less effective but causing less severe symptoms, the World Health Organization said Sunday, while stressing that the data remains patchy.

In response to the surge in cases, Denmark reintroduced new restrictions last week, closing schools and colleges, curtailing nightlife and promoting remote working.

Related Topics

World Immunity United Kingdom Denmark Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

TECNO collaborates with Daraz 12.12 sale to Launch ..

TECNO collaborates with Daraz 12.12 sale to Launch the all-new Spark 8 Pro

8 minutes ago
 UN presents special award to UAE for its role in g ..

UN presents special award to UAE for its role in government modernisation

13 minutes ago
 UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to est ..

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to establish Veterinary University a ..

22 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

28 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

29 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contrac ..

UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contracting of Omicron COVID Strain - ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.