Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Denmark booked their place in next year's World Cup when they overcame stubborn Austrian resistance to win 1-0 in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The victory thanks to Joakim Maehle's second-half goal kept the Danes seven points ahead of Scotland, who eked out a late 1-0 win in the Faroe Islands, with two rounds to go.