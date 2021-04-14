Denmark says abandons AstraZeneca vaccine for good, in European first

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Denmark on Tuesday announced it would stop using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, becoming the first European country to do so over suspected rare but serious side effects.

Despite recommendations from the WHO and European medicines watchdog to continue using the vaccine, "Denmark's vaccination campaign will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine," Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom told a press conference.