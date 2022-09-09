UrduPoint.com

Denmark Scraps Jubilee Events Due To Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Denmark scraps jubilee events due to Queen Elizabeth II's death

Copenhagen, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has called off some weekend events to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the palace said Friday.

The Danish queen, Elizabeth's third cousin, has cancelled a carriage procession through Copenhagen and a palace balcony appearance, while a reception and lunch at City Hall has been postponed.

A scaled-down gala theatre performance in her honour will go ahead at Copenhagen's royal theatre on Saturday evening.

A lunch with Nordic royals will go ahead as planned on Sunday, as will as a downsized gala banquet at the Christiansborg Palace.

This is the second time Margrethe, who acceded to the throne in January 1972, has had to put off her jubilee celebrations, marking the actual anniversary last January with a smaller celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The full festivities had been postponed until this weekend.

With the death of Elizabeth, Margrethe is now Europe's longest-serving monarch, just ahead of Sweden's Carl XVI Gustaf who has been king for 48 years.

Margrethe is also Europe's only reigning queen, though four countries -- Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden -- have crown princesses next in line to the throne.

Related Topics

Europe Spain Belgium Sweden Netherlands January Sunday

Recent Stories

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

13 minutes ago
 FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood re ..

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

19 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

2 hours ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

2 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

5 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.