Denmark Suspends Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Blood Clot Fears

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Danish health authorities said Thursday they were temporarily suspending the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab.

The move comes "following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine", the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

But it cautiously added that "it has not been determined, at the time being, that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

