UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Targets Zero Asylum Seekers: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Denmark targets zero asylum seekers: PM

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Denmark's Social Democrat prime minister said Friday the country was aiming for zero asylum applications, reinforcing the country's already restrictive stance on immigration.

The country is already seeing the lowest number of asylum seekers since 1998, with 1,547 people applying in 2020.

"We cannot promise zero asylum seekers, but we can set up that vision," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in parliament.

The low number of asylum applications last year can be partly explained by the Covid-19 pandemic but it is less than a tenth of the figure in 2015, at the height of the refugee crisis in Europe.

By comparison, the figure of 21,300 applications in 2015 was only about an eighth of the number in neighbouring Sweden.

Denmark, a country of 5.8 million inhabitants, makes no secret of its desire to discourage people from seeking refuge.

"We need to be careful that not too many people come to our country, otherwise our social cohesion cannot exist," Frederiksen said.

In 2017, as leader of the Social Democrats, she presented a plan to send "non-Western" migrants back to so-called reception centres in North Africa and the middle East.

In September, Copenhagen appointed an ambassador for migration to speed up the creation of one or more migrant camps outside the European Union as part a new European asylum system.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Europe Parliament European Union Sweden Middle East September Democrats 2017 2015 2020 From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

23 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

38 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

39 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

41 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

43 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.