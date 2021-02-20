UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Tightens Border To Germany Following Virus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Denmark tightens border to Germany following virus outbreak

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Denmark announced Friday the closure of a number of border crossings from Germany and tightened security at others following a cluster outbreak in a German town close to the border.

A statement published on the justice ministry's website, cited a rise in infections in the town of Flensburg, close to the Danish border.

"Therefore we are now introducing considerably more intense border checks and closing a number of smaller border crossings along the Danish-German border," justice minister Nick Haekkerup said in the statement.

In total, 13 crossings will be closed outright and nine others will receive increased security from Thursday.

Denmark, which has been in partial lockdown since Christmas, reopened Primary schools last week as the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped.

However, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants, cultural venues, secondary schools, colleges and universities remain closed.

As of January 9, foreigners also need to present a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country.

On the other side of the border the mayor of Flensburg, Simone Lange, said Friday that 80 cases of the more contagious virus variant first discovered in the UK had been detected in her town in recent days.

As a result Flensburg residents will be subject to greater restrictions including the introduction of a nightly curfew from Saturday, initially planned to be in place for a week.

Private gatherings are also banned in the town.

At the national level in Germany no curfew is in force, except where a local cluster of cases is discovered.

However people are requested to limit social contacts to only one other person outside their household.

Related Topics

Christmas German Germany Flensburg United Kingdom Denmark January Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

1 hour ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

58 minutes ago

Provision of certified seed to farmers essential f ..

27 minutes ago

Ali Haider wins 3000 meters race at Government Col ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.