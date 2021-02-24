Denmark to ease some Covid restrictions

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Denmark, which has been under a partial lockdown since late December, announced Wednesday it would ease some virus restrictions but keep the majority in place despite protests from the opposition.

Starting Monday, Danes will once again be able to visit some shops and partake in small-scale sports and communal activities, while some secondary schools will resume in-person teaching in the west of the country.

For shops, this means non-essential businesses of less than 5,000 square metres (about 53,800 square feet) located outside shopping malls will be able to reopen, as well as some department stores, but they will be subject to approval from health authorities and with a cap on the number of visitors.

Activities that are allowed to resume will be limited to 25 people, up from the current limit of five, and will need to be held outdoors.

However, many restrictions have also been extended until April 5, including the closure of restaurants (except take-away), and most secondary and higher education establishments.

Apart from approved activities, public gatherings will still be limited to five people.

The partial reopening is the result of a deal struck between parliamentary parties, but did not go as far as the right-wing opposition parties would have liked.

In Denmark, where the majority of cases are now the so-called UK variant of the virus, there are currently around 500 cases a day -- a seventh of the peak registered at the end of December, according to official data.

Primary schools were reopened in early February following a drop in new cases, and last week the government announced a massive ramp-up in testing to facilitate a reopening of society.