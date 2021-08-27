UrduPoint.com

Denmark To Lift All Covid Restrictions By Sept 10

Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Denmark to lift all Covid restrictions by Sept 10

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Denmark will lift all of its Covid-19 restrictions by September 10, health officials said Friday, saying the virus no longer posed "a threat to society" due to the country's broad vaccination coverage.

More than 70 percent of Danes are fully vaccinated.

"The epidemic is under control, we have record vaccination levels. That is why, on September 10, we can lift the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

However, he stressed that "the epidemic is not over" and said the government "will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic once again threatens the essential functioning of society.

" Denmark was one of the first countries to introduce a partial lockdown in March 2020, shutting down schools and non-essential businesses and services.

It has relaxed and reinforced its measures throughout the pandemic, and in April introduced a "corona passport" granting holders access to businesses like restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hair salons.

That requirement, already lifted in some places such as museums on August 1, will end in more places on September 1, though it will still be required to enter nightclubs and other large events until September 10.

Masks have not been mandatory on public transport since August 14.

