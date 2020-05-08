UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark To Reopen Museums, Theatres, Cinemas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

Denmark to reopen museums, theatres, cinemas

Copenhagen, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Denmark will reopen museums, theatres, cinemas, outdoor amusement parks and zoos on June 8, the government said Friday after months-long closures aimed at stemming the spread of the new coronavirus.

A restriction on gatherings, currently limited to 10 people, will also be revised to between 30 and 50 people depending on the type of event.

The announcement came just hours after the Scandinavian country said it would allow shopping centres to reopen from May 11, while restaurants, places of worship and schools for 11- to 15-year-olds would resume a week later.

Meanwhile, most office workers will be allowed to return to work as soon as their workplace meets social distancing and hygiene regulations.

The timeline is the result of an agreement reached by political parties in parliament.

But they recognised that lifting restrictions did not come without risks.

"The parties note that the reopening is expected to lead to a rise in infections and hospital admissions," a statement from the office of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

She added that authorities would monitor the situation closely and restrictions would be reimposed in the event of a sharp rise of the illness.

Bars, nightclubs and smaller concert venues will have to wait until sometime in August to reopen, the statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Lead Denmark May June August Event From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Detailed judgement on Umar Akmal released

5 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: S. Korea football kicks off, Ho ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Calls for Eradicating Hate Speech Amid CO ..

1 hour ago

China's new spacecraft returns to Earth: official

1 hour ago

China offers 'Master's Programme 2020-21' for 79 d ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally as reopening

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.