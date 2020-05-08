Denmark to reopen museums, theatres, cinemas

(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Denmark will reopen museums, theatres, cinemas, outdoor amusement parks and zoos on June 8, the government said Friday after months-long closures aimed at stemming the spread of the new coronavirus.

A restriction on gatherings, currently limited to 10 people, will also be revised to between 30 and 50 people depending on the type of event.

The announcement came just hours after the Scandinavian country said it would allow shopping centres to reopen from May 11, while restaurants, places of worship and schools for 11- to 15-year-olds would resume a week later.

Meanwhile, most office workers will be allowed to return to work as soon as their workplace meets social distancing and hygiene regulations.

The timeline is the result of an agreement reached by political parties in parliament.

But they recognised that lifting restrictions did not come without risks.

"The parties note that the reopening is expected to lead to a rise in infections and hospital admissions," a statement from the office of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

She added that authorities would monitor the situation closely and restrictions would be reimposed in the event of a sharp rise of the illness.

Bars, nightclubs and smaller concert venues will have to wait until sometime in August to reopen, the statement said.