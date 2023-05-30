Denmark to triple defence budget over next decade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Denmark's government announced Tuesday that it would triple its defence budget over the next 10 years in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark intends to reach the NATO goal of spending two percent of gross domestic product on the military by 2030 -- a target that few of the alliance's 30 members ever reach.

"The government wants to significantly strengthen Danish defence and security with approximately 143 billion kroner ($20.5 billion) over the next 10 years," acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

In 2024, investments in equipment, personnel and infrastructure will amount to 6.9 billion kroner and should reach 19.2 billion kroner in 2033.

The added funds are to be financed in part by the abolition of a public holiday that has already passed, despite protests from many Danes.

Denmark currently spends 1.38 percent of its GDP on defence.