UrduPoint.com

Denmark's Hansen Surges To Dubai Championship Triumph

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Denmark's Hansen surges to Dubai Championship triumph

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Denmark's Joachim B. Hansen won the European Tour's Dubai Championship on Sunday edging Bernd Wiesberger and Francesco Laporta by a single shot.

It was a second European Tour title for the 31-year-old and it also qualified him for the season-ending World Tour Championship next weekend.

"It's very nice going into next week," said Hansen.

"I've played very nice in the last few weeks and have been really close to playing really good, which I did this week.

"So I'm just going to take next week as a bonus week and try to enjoy it." Hansen carded a four-under 68 on a sizzling last round at Jumeriah Golf Estates, where four birdies helped him end the week on 23 under par.

He began the final round tied for the lead but nosed ahead with a 10-foot birdie at the par-four first hole.

He also holed a putt from off the green on the par-five seventh and crept another stroke ahead on the seventh with a close-range finish.

Related Topics

World Dubai Nice Lead Turkish Lira Sunday From

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to s ..

EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to service UAE Air Force and Air D ..

12 minutes ago
 T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty ..

T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty tries to keep Kiwis on track

26 minutes ago
 Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership wit ..

Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership with potential establishment of a ..

27 minutes ago
 Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters ..

Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters from Aeroter

27 minutes ago
 EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Rec ..

EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Reconnaissance and Combat Unmanne ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed F ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.