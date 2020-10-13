UrduPoint.com
Denmark's Maersk Cuts 2,000 Jobs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Denmark's Maersk cuts 2,000 jobs

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Danish shipping giant Maersk announced Tuesday it was laying off some 2,000 employees as part of a restructuring plan, even as it said it had fared better than expected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restructuring plan was originally announced in September and covers the "Ocean" and "Logistics and Services" branches of the company.

Moller-Maersk, the largest shipping company in the world, has been refocusing on its transport activities since 2017 and said preliminary figures showed a better than expected third quarter for this year.

Revenue for the quarter was reported at $9.9 billion (8.4 billion Euros), a drop of one percent compared to the same period a year earlier, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Volumes have rebounded faster than expected, our costs have remained well under control, freight rates have increased due to strong demand and we are growing earnings rapidly in Logistics & Services," the company's CEO, Soren Skou, said in a statement.

