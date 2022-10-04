(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Denmark's queen has apologized just days after stripping four of her grandchildren of royal titles.

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected," said Queen Margaret II in a personal statement on late Monday .

"That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry," she added. However, the queen has not reversed her decision.

Last week, Queen Margaret II stripped some royal titles from four of her grandchildren from her younger son Prince Joachim.

However, all of them – Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik, and Princess Athena – will maintain their places in the line of succession to the Danish throne.

"My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times," said the queen.

She said that the decision was difficult to make but she viewed it as a "necessary future-proofing of the monarchy." "No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation," she added.

Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie spoke to the Danish media and voiced their disappointment over the queen's decision. Joachim's eldest son Nikolai and ex-wife Alexandra also voiced displeasure.