Denmark's Vestager Reappointed EU Competition Commissioner
Brussels, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Denmark's Margrethe Vestager was Tuesday named as competition chief in the new European Commission, retaining the role she has held for the last five years in which she has clashed repeatedly with US tech giants.
The hard-charging former Danish prime minister gets a beefed-up remit under new commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as vice-president charged with building "a Europe fit for the digital age".