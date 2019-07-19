UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dennis Climbs Off Bike And Leaves Tour In Confusion

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Dennis climbs off bike and leaves Tour in confusion

BagneresdeBigorre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Rohan Dennis climbed off his bike early in Thursday's 12th stage of the Tour de France and neither the Australian nor his Bahrain Merida team would offer an explanation.

The Australian rider threw in the towel at the start of the Peyresourde, the first of two climbs on the stage, after he had been busy trying to make the early breakaway.

His retirement comes on the eve of Friday's time trial in Pau where the former one-hour world record holder would have been one of the favourites.

"We are as surprised as you are. We are also disappointed. We were expecting a great performance from him tomorrow in the time trial. It was his decision to stop at the feed zone," said Gorazd Stangelj, the team's sports director, after the stage.

"We tried to talk to him, we stopped the car to discuss a solution. He told us he didn't want to talk and got in the car," said Stangelj. "I don't know any more than you do." Stangelj said he did not think it was a physical problem.

"We will have to clarify the situation at the hotel tonight," he said.

The team released a statement saying it had launched an investigation.

Tweets in several languages by broadcaster Eurosport suggested Dennis had an argument with his team over his helmet radio and that his decision to expend energy attempting to join the breakaway the day before a time trial might have added to existing friction.

Australian broadcaster SBS tweeted that the 29-year-old had returned to the team bus, before leaving without comment, accompanied by his agent and a press officer.

After the stage, teammate Dylan Teuns told French tv that he was puzzled after he was the first Bahrain rider to finish.

"When I got to the bus, there was a bike," said Teuns. "It's very surprising because I knew I was the first one on the team. I saw him this morning, he seemed fine. Maybe he's sick, I don't know."Dennis won the first stage of the 2015 Tour and wore the yellow jersey but has only finished one of his four Tours.

Related Topics

World Sports France Hotel Fine Car Tours Merida Bahrain 2015 TV From

Recent Stories

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

34 minutes ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

2 hours ago

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

1 hour ago

UAE to establish visa facilitation centre in Karac ..

2 hours ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

1 hour ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.