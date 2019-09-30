UrduPoint.com
Dennis Was Sacked By Team -- 16 Days Before Winning World Time Trial Title

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Harrogate, United Kingdom, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :World time-trial champion Rohan Dennis had his contract with Bahrain-Merida terminated 16 days before he won the title for a second time earlier this week, the team announced on Sunday.

Australian Dennis, 29, won in Yorkshire on Wednesday, a year on from also doing so in Innsbruck last September.

However, his decision to pull out of the Tour de France during the 12th stage in July without explanation caused tension in the set-up.

"The team terminated its contract with Mr Dennis on 13th September 2019," the team said in a statement.

"This termination has not previously been made public to allow Mr Dennis an undisturbed preparation for the UCI 2019 Road World Championships.

"Mr Dennis has referred the termination to the UCI Arbitral board," they added.

His last appearance for the team came during the Tour but changed his bike for the world championships.

