Dense fog hampers air, rail, road traffic in Indian capital

NEW DELHI, Jan. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Air, rail and road traffic was affected in New Delhi and surrounding areas on Monday morning as a dense blanket of fog engulfed the Indian capital amid an intense cold wave.

According to official sources, over 30 flights originating from or landing in New Delhi were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Around 30 trains approaching the city were also running late as the dense fog hampered the rail traffic.

As a result of low visibility, which was reduced to 0-5 metres in the wee hours of Monday, cars were seen plying on roads with their blinkers and headlights on. A couple of road mishaps were also reported in New Delhi and its adjoining areas in which a few people were injured.