UrduPoint.com

Dense Fog Hampers Air, Rail, Road Traffic In Indian Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Dense fog hampers air, rail, road traffic in Indian capital

NEW DELHI, Jan. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Air, rail and road traffic was affected in New Delhi and surrounding areas on Monday morning as a dense blanket of fog engulfed the Indian capital amid an intense cold wave.

According to official sources, over 30 flights originating from or landing in New Delhi were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Around 30 trains approaching the city were also running late as the dense fog hampered the rail traffic.

As a result of low visibility, which was reduced to 0-5 metres in the wee hours of Monday, cars were seen plying on roads with their blinkers and headlights on. A couple of road mishaps were also reported in New Delhi and its adjoining areas in which a few people were injured.

Related Topics

India Injured Road Traffic New Delhi From Airport

Recent Stories

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

1 hour ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

1 hour ago
 Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.