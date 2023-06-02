UrduPoint.com

Denver Nuggets Beat Miami Heat To Take 1-0 Series Lead In NBA Finals

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat to take 1-0 series lead in NBA Finals

ISTANBUL, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 103-94 to take a 1-0 lead in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Nikola Jokic's triple-double led the Nuggets to victory as Michael Porter and Jamal Murray made a double-double in the home win at Ball Arena.

He scored 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds, while Porter produced 14 points and 13 rebounds and Murray finished with 26 points and 10 assists.

"The most important thing is to win a game," Jokic said after his ninth triple-double of this year's playoffs and sixth in his last seven games. "I'm trying to win a game in any possible way." The 28-year-old from Serbia became the second player in NBA history to score a triple-double in his Finals debut, joining Hall of Famer Jason Kidd.

"We have so many different weapons and so many different looks. You've got to guard everybody ... Free-flowing and it's a lot of fun," Murray said after the win.

Aaron Gardon also played with 16 points and six rebounds for the winning side.

Bam Adebayo made a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler scored 13 points, and notched seven assists, and seven rebounds.

Gabe Vincent netted 19 and Haywood Highsmith helped Miami with 18 points.

Game 2 will take place at Denver Nuggets' home ground on Sunday.

