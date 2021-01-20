Departing Trump gets his parade but little love

Joint Base Andrews, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Donald Trump wanted a hero's send off Wednesday and the ceremony arranged for him at an Air Force Base outside Washington looked just like one. But one thing was missing: the big crowd he loves.

With less than four hours left before Joe Biden took over, Trump had to rush to make his exit from the White House to Florida before losing the trappings of the presidency.

So after an 8:18 am departure on Marine One from the South Lawn, he landed at Joint Base Andrews alongside the gleaming presidential Boeing 747 -- Air Force One.

An Air Force band played "Hail to the Chief." And black army field guns fired off a 21 gun salute.

But for all the military precision the one thing Trump loves most of all -- enormous, adoring crowds chanting "We love Trump!" -- was missing.

About 500 fans turned out in the icy wind, standing in a fenced off area in front of the stage. Half of the section remained glaringly empty.

"We have the greatest country in the world," Trump said in a short address that sounded a lot like his campaign speeches, except that it was now a goodbye.

"It was my greatest honor and privilege to be your president," he said. "Have a good life." - Defeated president - Ignore the small crowd and the occasion might have resembled something honoring a leader at the height of his powers, not a defeated one-term president with the unique distinction of facing an impeachment trial after he's gone.

But looking closer, not everything quite clicked with the message Trump -- who makes a point of mocking "losers" -- wanted to send.

The awkwardness of gathering at a windswept base in the Washington suburbs at breakfast time was the first clue.

Trump had no choice, not if he wanted all the presidential toys: the clock was running down to the moment when he'd have to give them back.

So he needed literally every minute to make it in Air Force One to Florida and still have use of the presidential motorcade to reach his golf club residence in Palm Beach before the clock struck 12.