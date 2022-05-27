Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies: band

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Andrew Fletcher, a founding member of the British rock group Depeche Mode, had died aged 60, the band announced Thursday.

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," it said on Twitter.

"Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint."Depeche Mode have sold more than 100 million albums since the band was founded in 1980, winning over a global audience with such hits as "Personal Jesus" or "Just Can't Get Enough".