UrduPoint.com

Depleted Hawks Hold Off 76ers, NBA Champion Bucks Beat Mavs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:30 AM

Depleted Hawks hold off 76ers, NBA champion Bucks beat Mavs

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 15 points in the final four minutes and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks held off the Philadelphia 76ers 98-96 on Thursday as the NBA continued to grapple with a Covid-19 surge.

The Hawks were without seven players because of Covid-19 concerns, but they still managed to pull off the upset in Philadelphia, where Sixers star Joel Embiid missed a potential tying shot as time expired.

Bogdanovic, who missed his first 10 shots, came off the bench and drained a three-pointer with 3:44 left to play that put the Hawks up 91-90.

He added a free throw and three more baskets as the Hawks, who had lost seven of their last 10, came up with an impressive win on the second night of a back-to-back.

"This is what we have to be about," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. "This is a game that we want to build off of." "With all the things that have happened here in the last, really, month of the season, coming to Philly on a back-to-back, a good team that has had our number this year, these guys responded to the challenge of getting up and playing harder and playing together and playing for 48 minutes," he said.

Cam Reddish scored 18 points and John Collins had 17 for the Hawks, whose seven Covid absentees included star Trae Young.

The Sixers also had their absentees -- four of them because of Covid -- fielding their 17th different starting lineup of the season.

Virtually every team in Thursday's 11 games was affected by the rise in cases, which has seen a raft of players drafted into action from the developmental G-League and back-up players called on to carry the load.

Kemba Walker, benched for nine games by New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, scored 44 points in a performance that recalled his four All-Star nods.

It wasn't enough, however, as the Knicks fell 124-117 to the Washington Wizards -- who lost Bradley Beal to Covid health protocols earlier Thursday.

The Madison Square Garden crowd was chanting Walker's name after his 28 first-half points, but the Knicks lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 21 points to lead the Wizards. Corey Kispert added 20 as seven Washington players scored in double figures.

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, still without two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo because of Covid concerns, rallied to beat the even more depleted Mavericks in Dallas 102-95.

All-Stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday led the Bucks, Middleton scoring 26 points on eight-of-14 shooting and Holiday 24.

DeMarcus Cousins added 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Bucks erased a 10-point first-half deficit and held off a Mavs team that had seven players -- including star Luka Doncic -- sidelined because of Covid.

Although Dallas's roster was almost half-filled with replacement players signed in the last four days, Jason Kidd's team led for most of the first three quarters before the Bucks pulled away in the fourth.

Related Topics

Washington Young Lead Madison Milwaukee Dallas Philadelphia Atlanta New York All From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

2 hours ago
 France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record ..

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise

9 hours ago
 Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

9 hours ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

10 hours ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.