Depleted New Zealand survive onslaught to beat Argentina

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Depleted New Zealand survived a second-half onslaught from Argentina to win a Rugby Championship first round match 20-16 in Buenos Aires Saturday.

After trailing by 11 points at half-time, the Pumas kept the All Blacks scoreless in the second half only to fail narrowly in their quest for a first victory over the world champions.

New Zealand chalked up a 450th Test win despite resting many of the Canterbury Crusaders stars who won a third consecutive Super Rugby title two weeks ago.