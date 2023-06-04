UrduPoint.com

Deployment Of 3,000 Moavineen Planned To Guide Pilgrims During Hajj Days

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Deployment of 3,000 Moavineen planned to guide pilgrims during Hajj days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A well-coordinated team of 3,000 Moavineen including Arabic and Urdu-speaking locals, Pakistani Moavineen, and medical personnel, will be strategically stationed at various locations, including the entry and exit points of Mina, the train station, Jamaraat, and others, to guide and assist the Hajj pilgrims during the five-day duration of the Hajj journey.

Sajjad Haider Yaldram, the Director of Moavineen, Joint Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP that the contingent of Moavineen e Hujjaj was currently undergoing daily training at their assigned duty points in Mina, Jamaraat, and other locations.

"This training is being conducted in phases to ensure their thorough familiarity and proficiency with their specific duty areas," he informed.

Head of the Hajj Medical Mission, Shahmad Ali, said that a dedicated group of doctors and paramedics would be present throughout the Hajj days to provide assistance to the pilgrims.

Emphasizing their commitment, he highlighted that the medical mission's doctors had been continuously offering crucial guidance to ensure the well-being and safety of individuals during their Hajj pilgrimage.

