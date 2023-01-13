UrduPoint.com

Deputy Minister Of Hajj And Umrah Signs Agreements With Several Countries To Raise Quality Of Services Provided To Pilgrims

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Mashat, on the sidelines of "Hajj Expo" conference and exhibition, signed today a number of Hajj agreements with 15 delegations from several Islamic countries, within the framework of the ministry's early preparations for the Hajj season for the current year 1444 AH, and as part of the efforts exerted to facilitate the arrival of the pilgrims, raising the quality of the services provided to them, and enriching their religious and cultural experience, in order to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom Vision 2030 programs.

The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah met with a delegation from Egypt, the UAE, Senegal, Ghana, Chad, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, India, Thailand, South Africa, Kyrgyzstan, Benin, Sri Lanka and Tanzania. During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues related to the affairs of pilgrims, as well as the arrangements and preparations to serve the pilgrims coming to Makkah and Madinah from all over the world to perform the rituals of Hajj with ease and comfort, in light of the continuous support from the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince. -

