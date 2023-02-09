UrduPoint.com

Deputy Minister Of Sports Launches Unified Digital Platform For Sports Clubs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Riyadh, , Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :On behalf of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Deputy Minister of Sport Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Kadi launched on Thursday the unified digital platform for sports clubs, on the sidelines of LEAP23, which is being held in Riyadh from February 6 to 9.

The platform is one of the outcomes of the digital transformation initiative emanating from the Clubs Support Strategy Program, whose role is based on building a central database for all activities and outcomes related to sports clubs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The platform also contributes to studying the development of the sector in addition to providing services to all clubs.

