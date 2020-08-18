Deputy PM Freeland to be named Canada finance minister: media

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will tap veteran minister Chrystia Freeland to be Canada's first female finance minister, local media said Tuesday, after Bill Morneau stepped down.

Freeland -- who has held key posts in the Liberal government including deputy prime minister and foreign minister, as well as leading free trade talks with the US and Mexico -- is to take on the job as Canada goes through its worst economic crisis since the Second World War.

Broadcasters CBC and CTV said her appointment will be announcedin a cabinet shuffle that a government source told AFP is scheduled forTuesday afternoon.